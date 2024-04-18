Skip to content
Reuters: Kremlin clamps down on officials' travel over state secret fears

by Chris York April 18, 2024 6:06 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on March 26, 2024. (Contributor/Getty Images)
The Kremlin is tightening rules around foreign travel for Russian officials over fears foreign countries could target them and obtain state secrets, Reuters reported on April 18, citing undisclosed sources.

According to sources who spoke to the news agency, even travel to countries with warm relations with Moscow is being restricted.

"You can't go anywhere at all, not even to Uzbekistan or Belarus for the May holidays," one said, adding: "You can go only if you have permission."

Reuters reports that pressure is being placed on all government ministries by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), driven by a fear that officials could be entrapped while abroad and forced into giving up state secrets.

Another fear is that they could be detained and extradited to Western countries as relations between Moscow and the West continue to deteriorate.

Elsewhere this week, a secret Kremlin foreign policy document revealed calls for Russia to leverage the war in Ukraine and exploit weaknesses in "unfriendly states" in order to forge a new global order in which the U.S. no longer plays a leading role, the Washington Post reported on April 17.

According to the paper, the document is a classified addendum to a public document titled "Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation" and was obtained via a European intelligence service.

The secret part of the document calls for an "offensive information campaign" covering multiple spheres, including "the military-political, economic and trade and informational psychological" against what the Kremlin perceives as a "coalition of unfriendly countries" led by the U.S.

WP: Secret Kremlin document outlines plan to ‘weaken’ Ukraine’s allies
The document, dated April 11, 2023, says the outcome of the war in Ukraine will “to a great degree determine the outlines of the future world order.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
3:55 PM

Borrell calls on EU states to send anti-missile systems to Ukraine.

"We have Patriots, we have anti-missile systems. We have to take them (out) from our barracks where they are just in case and send them to Ukraine where the war is raging," Josep Borrell told reporters after a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting on the island of Capri.
2:32 PM

PM Shmyhal meets with US Treasury Secretary Yellen.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held talks on the long-awaited U.S. aid bill for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the ongoing debate on confiscating frozen Russian assets.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.