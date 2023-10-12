Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Putin visits Kyrgyzstan in first trip abroad since ICC arrest warrant

by Nate Ostiller October 12, 2023 10:28 PM 3 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov attend a welcoming ceremony prior to their talks in Bishkek on Oct. 12, 2023. (Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Oct. 12 and met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov ahead of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit.

Ostensibly one of the more democratic countries in Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan has been one of Russia's few remaining allies in the aftermath of its war against Ukraine. It has also experienced democratic backsliding in recent years, according to Freedom House's 2023 report.

Russia has traditionally had close relations with Kyrgyzstan, and Putin used the visit as an opportunity to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Russian Kant military airbase outside of Bishkek.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan have close economic ties as well. Putin noted that Russia is the largest investor in the Kyrgyz economy, and Japarov touted the significant growth in Kyrgyz exports to Russia in the past two years.

Many believe that this increase is in part because international companies doing business with Russia began using Kyrgyzstan as an intermediary country to bypass sanctions. In July 2023, a number of Kyrgyz companies were sanctioned for evading sanctions and helping Russia obtain drone parts and other military hardware.

Opinion: Weakness is lethal. Why Putin invaded Ukraine and how the war must end
Editor’s Note: This is an analysis by Nataliya Bugayova, Kateryna Stepanenko, and Frederick W. Kagan for the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This analysis was originally published by the ISW on Oct. 1, 2023, and has been republished by the Kyiv Independent with permission. Russian President V…
The Kyiv IndependentNataliya Bugayova

This is the first time Putin has traveled abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for him and Russia's Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, for the forcible transfer of children from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

Countries that have signed the Rome Statute are obliged to arrest Putin if he sets foot in their respective countries. However, Kyrgyzstan has not ratified the Rome Statute.

The CIS was originally formulated in 1991 as an informal successor organization for the former constituent republics of the Soviet Union. However, only Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan are current members.

Following the Russo-Georgian War in 2008 and Russia's initial invasion of Ukraine in 2014, Ukraine and Georgia withdrew. Moldova has also begun the process of leaving the organization.

In a sign of Armenia's rapidly declining relationship with Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is not attending the upcoming summit.

In addition to Japarov, Putin will meet with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Temur Umarov: Why did Central Asia’s leaders agree to attend Moscow’s military parade?
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. Russia’s annual Victory Day holiday on May 9, when the country marks the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II,
The Kyiv IndependentTemur Umarov
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.