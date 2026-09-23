KI logo
Europe

Ukraine calls on Europe to be more Baltic after EU sanctions buckle

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Chris Powers
Ukraine calls on Europe to be more Baltic after EU sanctions buckle
Andris Kulbergs, Latvia's prime minister, Jonas Gahr Store, Norway's prime minister, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president, Gitanas Nauseda, Lithuania's president, and Kristen Michal, Estonia's prime minister, left to right, during the Nordic-Baltic Summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 23, 2026. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha praised Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia on Sept. 23 for reimposing sanctions on the national level against two Russian oligarchs that were freed from such restrictions on the EU level the day before.

"We urge all other EU members to follow the example of our Baltic friends," Sybiha posted on social media after Lithuania announced it would impose sanctions against Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman.

The two men were delisted from EU sanctions on Sept. 22 after France and Slovakia led a push to remove them.

France's justification rested on their wish to free two Frenchmen held prisoner in Azerbaijan, one of whom was pardoned on the morning of Sept. 23.

The decision was officially reached less than six hours before the entire list of 3,000 EU sanctions against Russia was set to expire, partly because of a last-ditch push by Latvia to force France to reconsider.

In the end Latvia, together with Estonia, Lithuania, and Belgium, abstained to allow the compromise to go ahead and ensure the remaining EU sanctions would hold.

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs condemned the agreement as a choice "between a bad and a much worse" solution, before announcing Riga would impose sanctions against Usmanov and Fridman.

Estonia and Lithuania soon after joined that move, with the question open of how many of the EU's other 24 member countries will do likewise.

"This is the best way to demonstrate that principles are not for sale," Sybiha said.

read also

Azerbaijan pardons French prisoner after EU caves in on sanctions
Mikhail FridmanRussian oligarchsEU sanctionsRussiaSanctions against RussiaSanctionsEuropean UnionEuropean CommissionLatviaLithuaniaEstonia
Avatar
Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, September 23
Video
What Trump’s tariffs could mean for Russia and China.

How much pressure can Donald Trump’s new tariffs place on Russia’s war economy? A new U.S. law gives the president the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy, while also strengthening sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet.

Show More

Editors' Picks