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Azerbaijan pardons French prisoner after EU caves in on sanctions

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by Chris Powers
Azerbaijan pardons French prisoner after EU caves in on sanctions
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and French President Emmanuel Macron meet during the 7th Summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Copenhagen, Denmark on October 2, 2025. (Azerbaijan Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Editor's note: this is a developing story

Azerbaijan's leader Ilham Aliyev pardoned a French national on Sept. 23 reports France 24, hours after the EU agreed to delist two Russian oligarchs from sanctions.

The EU was forced by French pressure to drop sanctions against oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman on Sept. 22, in return for allowing the bloc's remaining 3,000 Russia sanctions to remain in force.

The French government has not publicly cited why it adopted this position, and only citing a "national security" situation around the table with EU ambassadors.

The Financial Times first reported it was linked to Azerbaijan's holding prisoner two people of French nationality.

Those two names were suspected of being Martin Ryan and Anass Derraz, since three weeks before, the French lawmaker Marc Dena enquired what France was doing to secure their release in a French parliamentary question.

Aliyev's pardoning of Martin Ryan goes some way to confirming that suspicion.

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Who are Usmanov and Fridman, the Russian oligarchs France helped remove from the EU sanctions list?
Mikhail FridmanRussian oligarchsRussiaAzerbaijanFranceEU sanctionsSanctionsEuropean UnionSanctions against Russia
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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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