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Tsikhanouskaya warns Russia could use Belarus for new attacks on Ukraine

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Tsikhanouskaya warns Russia could use Belarus for new attacks on Ukraine
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to members of the press in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Sept.r 16, 2026. (Yauhen Yerchak/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said the threat of Russia using Belarusian territory to launch new attacks against Ukraine is "a real possibility," as reported by Ukrinform on Sept. 23.

"If Russia at some point again wants to attack Ukraine in any way from the northern border, then (Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko) will be very happy to provide territory, logistics, and Belarusian infrastructure to help Putin achieve his goals," Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrinform on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has increasingly warned that Russia might open a new front against northern Ukraine and attempt to draw Belarus deeper into the war.

Lukashenko, who allowed Russian forces to use Belarusian territory as a staging ground for the 2022 Kyiv offensive, denied such plans on May 21 and proposed a meeting with Zelensky in either Belarus or Ukraine.

Tsikhanouskaya said Belarusian infrastructure is already being used to support Russian drone operations, including logistics and equipment for directing drones.

The comments come after Ukrainian officials said on Sept. 14 that Russia is using Belarusian infrastructure, including LTE networks and repeater stations, to help maintain stable signals for Shahed-type drones during attacks on Ukraine.

Tsikhanouskaya also said repeaters were being installed along Belarus' borders with Ukraine and EU countries, which she warned could facilitate future Russian attacks or provocations.

She added that Lukashenko has benefited economically from Russia's war, claiming that more than 500 Belarusian companies produce components, including optics and microchips, for the Russian military, supply petroleum products to Russia, and help Moscow circumvent sanctions.

Tsikhanouskaya also pointed to Belarus' cooperation with Russian online retailer Wildberries, saying the Belarusian regime was developing warehouses for the company.

Wildberries has become a target of Ukraine's long-range drone campaign in recent months. Ukrainian forces struck at least several of the company's logistics facilities across Russia in July and August. Zelensky said some of the targeted warehouses were being used to supply the Russian military, including with navigation equipment and components for drone production.

Tsikhanouskaya said Lukashenko would like Russia to win the war because Moscow is his main political and economic ally. She argued that a weakened Russian President Vladimir Putin would mean less support for the Belarusian regime.

Belarus held military exercises near its borders with Poland and Lithuania from Sept. 15 to 18, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Sept. 15.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry described the drills as "defensive" and said they are aimed at improving the military's ability to "protect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Belarus is also building new railway infrastructure in the country's southern Gomel Oblast that will be capable of receiving military trains carrying personnel and heavy equipment, the Belarusian Railway Workers' Community reported on Aug. 24.

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BelarusAlexander LukashenkoSviatlana TsikhanouskayaEastern EuropeUkraineBorder securityRussia
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Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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