Russian attacks kill 10, injure 53 across Ukraine over past day, hit commercial cargo ship

At least ten people were killed and 53 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day as a diesel locomotive was hit in western Ukraine, close to the Polish border, local authorities said on Sept. 22-23.

In southern Odesa Oblast, Russia attacked port and civilian infrastructure, local governor Oleh Kiper said.

According to Kiper, Russia targeted a commercial cargo ship flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out and the ship’s captain, a Ukrainian citizen, was killed. The rest of the crew was evacuated.

He added that warehouses storing medicines, household goods, and food were attacked twice in a row in Odesa Oblast, and it took several hours to extinguish the fire.

Overall, over the past day, Russian forces launched 161 Shahed-type attack drones, including jet-powered versions, as well as Gebera, Parodiya decoy drones and Banderol drones, the Air Force said on Sept. 23. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 119 drones, while strikes were recorded at 18 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at eight locations, the Air Force said.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed, and 10 were injured in Russian attacks across the region over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks in the region killed two people and injured eight others, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, over the past day, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv and the surrounding regions, killing one person and injuring 13 others, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day damaged 18 facilities, injuring three people, including a 76-year-old man, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, said.

In Kyiv, Russian drones killed one person and injured at least seven more, damaging warehouses and gas stations in the early hours of Sept. 23, local authorities reported.

A mall in Zaporizhzhia which was attacked by Russian forces on Sept. 23, 2026. (Telegram)

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were injured in a Russian attack on a shopping mall in Zaporizhzhia, and another person was killed as a Russian attack damaged his house in the rural settlement of Kushuhum, local authorities said.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured seven people over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported, according to the reports published on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.

In northwestern Zhytomyr Oblast, two people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on a facility, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

In the northeastern city of Sumy, a Russian attack hit civilian infrastructure, injuring at least one person, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 22 that Russia is preparing to launch a new large-scale strike against Ukraine.

Zelensky's comments followed a meeting about security and air defense support with U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"We currently have intelligence information indicating that Russia is preparing a new mass attack against Ukraine," the president said on social media after the meeting.

Zelensky did not provide additional details on the expected Russian attack or the contents of the intelligence reports. His warning comes after he told the press Ukraine was ready to agree to a total halt on energy attacks as part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Russia — if Russia agrees to the same terms.