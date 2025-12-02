Putin claims Russian capture of Pokrovsk, Vovchansk as Kyiv warns of Kremlin propaganda blitz amid peace talks

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Dec. 1 that Russian troops had captured the Ukrainian cities of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk — a claim not backed up by Ukrainian officials or battlefield monitoring groups.

Putin's claim comes as an American delegation led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow for further negotiations on a plan to end the war in Ukraine. The plan, originally developed by Witkoff in close collaboration with the Kremlin, has been revised after talks with Ukrainian and European leaders to better reflect Kyiv's position.

The chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, Valery Gerasimov, issued a front-line report to Putin on Nov. 30, alleging that Russia had gained full control of both Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Putin then announced Russia's capture of the cities in an address published to the Russian Presidential Office website on Dec. 1.

Kyiv has not commented directly on the claims.

These alleged territorial gains, announced just in time for the U.S. delegation's visit, would represent key victories for the Kremlin, which has sustained severe losses in its year-long attempt to seize Pokrovsk.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, warned that Moscow would escalate propaganda claims during peace negotiations.

"Over the next few weeks, the Russians will make many attempts to exert pressure on the front line and accompany this with loud statements — all of this is done exclusively for Western audiences and to raise the stakes in diplomacy," Kovalenko said on Dec. 1.

Kovalenko also claimed that "part of Vovchansk is under the control of Ukrainian Defense Forces," though he did not say anything about Pokrovsk.

The fortress city of Pokrovsk has long been one of the most hotly contested areas of the front line, with Ukrainian troops holding off a major Russian assault for a year. In recent weeks, Russian troops have closed in, leaving Ukraine in control of an increasingly smaller pocket of the town.

Vovchansk in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast has also suffered intense destruction throughout Russia's full-scale war. The city endured a Russian occupation until it was liberated in the 2022 autumn Ukrainian counter-offensive, then later saw heavy fighting again after Russia began a new push in May 2024.