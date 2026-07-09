KI logo
War

Putin calls for Crimea fuel subsidies as Ukraine once again hammers shadow fleet

3 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Chris York
Putin calls for Crimea fuel subsidies as Ukraine once again hammers shadow fleet
A screenshot from a video released by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert Brovdi on July 9 showing drones striking Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov (Telegram)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on his government to provide subsidies for people living on occupied Crimea as the price of fuel continues to soar amid Ukraine's ongoing campaign to cut off logistics to the peninsula.

Speaking on July 8, Putin called on the Finance Ministry to grant payments "as quickly as possible" as "citizens shouldn't feel a burden" from the escalating crisis, Russian state media reports.

Ukraine has ramped up long-range attacks across Russian-occupied territories and inside Russia in recent weeks, inflicting a domestic fuel supply crisis on the country.

Crimea has been particularly hard hit, with the peninsula under an effective siege by Ukrainian drones targeting logistics routes and electrical infrastructure. As well as soaring fuel prices, many areas have faced blackouts.

On the same day Putin spoke, the Russian government announced it would ban the export of diesel fuel until at least the end of the month, according to state-controlled media RIA Novosti.

The Russian proxy governor in Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, on July 8 said a "colossal effort" involving the military was underway to alleviate the crisis but the situation "hasn't yet returned to normal."

"Sevastopol, for example, receives only a third of its daily (fuel) needs on average," he added.

Adding to the Kremlin's woes, Ukraine's drone campaign this week began targeting Russian shadow fleet tankers being used to transport fuel to Crimea with devastating results.

Over the course of three nights, Ukrainian long-range drones struck 35 tankers, cargo ships, and "special vessels" in the Sea of Azov, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert Brovdi, known by the callsign "Madyar," reported on July 9.

0:00
/

Fourteen of the tankers were hit overnight on July 9, nine the night previously, and eight the night before that.

"The shadow fleet of the worms is thinning," Madyar said in a post on social media.

"This is about weakening the enemy’s capabilities, essentially striking at their logistics," Serhii Kuzan, Chairman of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Center (USCC) and a military and political analyst specializing in national security, defense policy, and Russian strategy, told the Kyiv Independent.

"And our aim is to ensure that Crimea ceases to be a rear base for the entire southern group of Russian forces."

"The situation in Crimea is escalating. It is deteriorating for both the local population and the occupying military contingent, although things are still easier for the military there."

"The military is taking resources and diverting them from the civilian population — and, in effect, diverting them to themselves," he added.

read also

NATO summit — Trump rages at allies but hands Ukraine a win
Russia bans diesel exports as Ukraine strikes start to bite
Ukrainian attackCrimeaUkrainian strikes in RussiaUnmanned Systems ForcesRussian-occupied UkraineRussiaAttacks on RussiaUkraineShadow fleet
Avatar
Chris York

War editor

Chris York is news operations editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 9
US, Iran trade strikes as Trump declares ceasefire 'over.'

The United States renewed its strikes on Iran's military infrastructure, striking approximately 90 targets overnight on July 8-9, as U.S. President Donald Trump announced a fragile ceasefire between the warring parties "over."

Wednesday, July 8
Trump makes U-turn on Ukraine drone deal.

"We would buy their drones ... And you know, if we made that deal, we'd have great protection. I love the protection," Trump told reporters at the press conference in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Show More

Editors' Picks