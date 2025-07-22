Pope Leo to meet Russian Orthodox Church envoy for the first time

Pope Leo XIV will meet with Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, head of external relations for the Russian Orthodox Church, on July 26, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The meeting will be Pope Leo's first audience with the senior Russian cleric, who represented Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, at Pope Francis's funeral.

The meeting signals that the Vatican seeks to reopen channels of communication with Moscow's religious leadership following strained ties caused by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During a call between the pope and Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 4, the Kremlin urged the Vatican to "take a more active role" in defending what it described as freedom of religion in Ukraine, particularly for the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of suppressing religious freedom due to its ban on the activities of the Moscow-linked church, which Kyiv accused of continued ties to Russia during the full-scale war. It is not to be confused with the autocephalous (autonomous) Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

During the call with Putin, the pope emphasized the importance of dialogue and religious freedom, according to the Vatican.

The Russian occupation of parts of Ukraine has led to widespread destruction of churches, the killing or abduction of dozens of clergy, and the repression of independent churches and minority religions, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Russian Orthodox Church is seen as closely tied to the Russian government, and Patriarch Kirill has repeatedly voiced support for Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The upcoming audience comes just weeks after Pope Leo met President Volodymyr Zelensky at Castel Gandolfo on July 9, ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference co-hosted by Italy and Ukraine.

The two discussed the war and "the urgent need for a just and lasting peace," according to a Vatican statement. Pope Leo also reiterated his offer to host both Russian and Ukrainian officials for talks, though Moscow has previously dismissed the Vatican as a possible venue.

Zelensky called the meeting a "great honor," expressing gratitude for the pope's support and efforts toward peace.

Pope Leo has previously voiced support for war-torn Ukraine, saying the country has been "martyred" by Russia's "senseless war."

His predecessor, late Pope Francis, has also repeatedly condemned violence in Ukraine but often drew criticism for statements perceived as relativizing Russia's responsibility in the war.