Poltava Oblast authorities deny wrongdoing amid claims of $5 million in embezzled fortification funds

The Poltava regional administration on Sept. 3 denied allegations of poorly built fortifications amid claims of embezzled funds.

The statement came in apparent reaction to an investigation published by lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who claimed that at least Hr 200 million (nearly $5 million) were embezzled in last year's fortification contracts.

According to Zelezniak, the Poltava regional administration — then under Governor Filip Pronin — signed 16 contracts worth around Hr 370 million (around $9 million) with Enki Construction in February 2024 to fortify an unspecified sector in the war-torn Donetsk Oblast.

Using Primum Aktyv as an intermediary, the contractors allegedly sold barrier pyramids, timber, and other materials at inflated prices. Zhelezniak also reported alleged schemes to avoid paying value-added tax (VAT) through fictitious contracts.

The scheme, which Zhelezniak asserts happened with the knowledge of Pronin's subordinates, resulted not only in the loss of state funds but also in the construction of defenses that, according to experts, fail to meet modern standards, the lawmaker claimed.

Zhelezniak cited photographic evidence, recorded conversations between regional officials and company representatives, and contracts and invoices as evidence of the scheme and the poor quality of fortifications.

Pronin has publicly denied accusations of overpaying for construction materials. In December 2024, he was dismissed as the governor of Poltava Oblast and appointed head of the State Financial Monitoring Service. Volodymyr Kohut currently serves as the regional head.

Without directly referencing Zhelezniak, the Poltava regional administration refuted "incomplete, inaccurate, and manipulative claims" regarding the building of fortifications in a Sept. 3 statement.

"As of Sept. 3, 2025, 14 platoon strongpoints and lines of non-explosive barriers have been completed," the statement reads.

The regional authorities said the work was carried out in accordance with the approved project and cost-estimate documentation and reviewed in a series of inspections.

"In total, Hr 375 million (around $9 million) were spent on the construction of fortifications, of which about Hr 70 million ($1.7 million) accounted for VAT," the authorities said, calling the allegations an attempt to "discredit the Poltava regional administration."

The parliament has summoned both Pronin and Kohut in reaction to the allegations.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to Primum Aktyv and Enki Construction for comment.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly faced criticism over inadequate fortifications in front-line regions amid a Russian onslaught, with some instances involving alleged corruption of government officials.