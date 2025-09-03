KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Poltava Oblast authorities deny wrongdoing amid claims of $5 million in embezzled fortification funds

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Poltava Oblast authorities deny wrongdoing amid claims of $5 million in embezzled fortification funds
Fortifications — dragon’s teeth and barbed wire — are seen in front of smoke rising over Dobropillia after the detonation of an aerial bomb in Rodynske, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 16, 2025. (Oleksandr Magula/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC “UA:PBC”/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The Poltava regional administration on Sept. 3 denied allegations of poorly built fortifications amid claims of embezzled funds.

The statement came in apparent reaction to an investigation published by lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who claimed that at least Hr 200 million (nearly $5 million) were embezzled in last year's fortification contracts.

According to Zelezniak, the Poltava regional administration — then under Governor Filip Pronin — signed 16 contracts worth around Hr 370 million (around $9 million) with Enki Construction in February 2024 to fortify an unspecified sector in the war-torn Donetsk Oblast.

Using Primum Aktyv as an intermediary, the contractors allegedly sold barrier pyramids, timber, and other materials at inflated prices. Zhelezniak also reported alleged schemes to avoid paying value-added tax (VAT) through fictitious contracts.

The scheme, which Zhelezniak asserts happened with the knowledge of Pronin's subordinates, resulted not only in the loss of state funds but also in the construction of defenses that, according to experts, fail to meet modern standards, the lawmaker claimed.

Video thumbnail

Zhelezniak cited photographic evidence, recorded conversations between regional officials and company representatives, and contracts and invoices as evidence of the scheme and the poor quality of fortifications.

Pronin has publicly denied accusations of overpaying for construction materials. In December 2024, he was dismissed as the governor of Poltava Oblast and appointed head of the State Financial Monitoring Service. Volodymyr Kohut currently serves as the regional head.

Without directly referencing Zhelezniak, the Poltava regional administration refuted "incomplete, inaccurate, and manipulative claims" regarding the building of fortifications in a Sept. 3 statement.

"As of Sept. 3, 2025, 14 platoon strongpoints and lines of non-explosive barriers have been completed," the statement reads.

The regional authorities said the work was carried out in accordance with the approved project and cost-estimate documentation and reviewed in a series of inspections.

"In total, Hr 375 million (around $9 million) were spent on the construction of fortifications, of which about Hr 70 million ($1.7 million) accounted for VAT," the authorities said, calling the allegations an attempt to "discredit the Poltava regional administration."

The parliament has summoned both Pronin and Kohut in reaction to the allegations.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to Primum Aktyv and Enki Construction for comment.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly faced criticism over inadequate fortifications in front-line regions amid a Russian onslaught, with some instances involving alleged corruption of government officials.

Ukraine destroys Russian speedboat as it attempts to land troops, Navy says, shares footage
The Russian vessel attempted to land airborne troops on the Tendra Spit, a narrow island stretching some 65 kilometers (40 miles) in the northern Black Sea off Ukraine’s southern coast.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
UkraineGovernmentCorruptionWarYaroslav ZhelezniakPoltava Oblast
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, September 3
 (Updated:  )
2 killed, 35 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 502 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones, along with 16 Kalibr and eight Kh-101 cruise missiles overnight. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted 430 drones and 21 missiles.

Show More

Editors' Picks