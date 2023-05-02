Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Polskie Radio: Polish PM says Poland will not be intimidated by Russian threats

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 3, 2023 12:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Russian threats should be taken seriously but will not intimidate Poland, Polskie Radio reported on May 2. His comments respond to the propagandist attacks on the Polish Ambassador to Russia.

On April 30, Pavel Astakhov, former Russian children's rights commissioner, alleged that Poland violated the Vienna Convention by taking over the building that was a school for Russian diplomats’ children in Warsaw.

At Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov’s show, Astakhov also referenced the protesters dousing the Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev in red paint during a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating Red Army soldiers last year.

“I was waiting to see whether they will find Poland’s Ambassador floating in Moskva River,” Astakhov said. He said his expectations stemmed from his idea of "retaliatory measures for unfriendly actions."

Morawiecki said the incident shows Russia as “a country that blackmails, threatens, tries to force decisions, in this case, made by an independent Polish court.”

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
