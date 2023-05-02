Polskie Radio: Polish PM says Poland will not be intimidated by Russian threats

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Russian threats should be taken seriously but will not intimidate Poland, Polskie Radio reported on May 2. His comments respond to the propagandist attacks on the Polish Ambassador to Russia.

On April 30, Pavel Astakhov, former Russian children's rights commissioner, alleged that Poland violated the Vienna Convention by taking over the building that was a school for Russian diplomats’ children in Warsaw.

At Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov’s show, Astakhov also referenced the protesters dousing the Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev in red paint during a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating Red Army soldiers last year.

“I was waiting to see whether they will find Poland’s Ambassador floating in Moskva River,” Astakhov said. He said his expectations stemmed from his idea of "retaliatory measures for unfriendly actions."

Morawiecki said the incident shows Russia as “a country that blackmails, threatens, tries to force decisions, in this case, made by an independent Polish court.”