Polish, Ukrainian authorities expose Pole who allegedly offered to assassinate Zelensky for Russia

by Martin Fornusek April 18, 2024 6:28 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A joint operation by Ukrainian and Polish law enforcement agencies led to the detention of a Polish citizen who allegedly offered to Russia to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on April 18.

On his own initiative, the suspect meant to spy on the security of the Rzeszow airport in Poland, with the intention of helping Russian intelligence services plan a potential assassination of Zelensky during the latter's visit to Poland, the SBU said.

The officials did not specify whether Moscow had actually received the suspect's offer or what the response was.

Before the detention, the SBU and Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office notified Warsaw about a possible assassination attempt and provided their Polish counterparts with key evidence.

The Polish authorities have detained the suspect and charged him with working for foreign intelligence services. The investigation is ongoing.

"This case is yet another proof that Russia is a threat not only to Ukraine and Ukrainians but also to the entire free world," Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said.

"The Kremlin's criminal regime is constantly trying to undermine European and global security."

Author: Martin Fornusek
3:55 PM

Borrell calls on EU states to send anti-missile systems to Ukraine.

"We have Patriots, we have anti-missile systems. We have to take them (out) from our barracks where they are just in case and send them to Ukraine where the war is raging," Josep Borrell told reporters after a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting on the island of Capri.
2:32 PM

PM Shmyhal meets with US Treasury Secretary Yellen.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held talks on the long-awaited U.S. aid bill for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the ongoing debate on confiscating frozen Russian assets.
