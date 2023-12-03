Police dismiss lawmaker Dubinsky’s claims of being beaten, injured in jail

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Police dismissed the claim of Oleksandr Dubinsky, a lawmaker charged with treason, who said on Dec. 2 that he had been beaten and injured at a pre-trial detention facility.

Dubinsky was charged with treason and taking part in a criminal organization following his arrest in mid-November for working for Russian intelligence services along with former pro-Russian lawmaker Andriy Derkach and other suspects. They allegedly colluded to spread fakes meant to discredit Ukraine and the West.

Following Dubinsky’s claim published on his Telegram channel, the police visited the detention center to conduct a forensic medical exam.

“According to the results of the inspection and forensic exam, the information claimed in the (Telegram) post was not confirmed,” the Kyiv Police said on Facebook on Dec. 3.

According to a statement on Dubinsky's Telegram channel, he was heavily bruised, and the unknown assailants possibly cracked his rib.

The lawmaker demanded the presence of the chief of Kyiv's pre-trial detention center and a reaction from Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.



Dubinsky's lawyers also demanded his immediate transfer to a different detention facility, claiming his life was threatened.

Dubinsky was once former ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky and head of the president's Servant of the People party in parliament. He was expelled from the faction in 2021 after it was discovered he had assisted Rudy Giuliani in his unsuccessful efforts to uncover information about Joe Biden at the behest of then-President Donald Trump.

Earlier in August, he was charged with forging documents to leave Ukraine. In early November, he was also charged with helping his partner's brother illegally cross the border and flee to an EU country.

Dubinsky, along with his mother and ex-wife, engaged in high-risk financial transactions from 2008 to 2023, according to the investigators.

These transactions substantially surpass their officially declared income, suggesting potential involvement in money laundering through the acquisition of highly liquid assets and the transfer of funds to deposit accounts, according to the investigators.

A total of 39 real estate properties, in particular, 23 apartments in Kyiv, eight land plots, two houses in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, and 15 cars belonging to Dubinsky and his family members, were seized.