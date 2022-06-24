Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Questions about Russia’s war against Ukraine with defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko

February 11, 2022 12:52 pmby Illia Ponomarenko and Elina-Alem Kent
The Kyiv Independent defense reporter Illia Ponamorenko answers questions concerning Russia's ongoing military build-up along the Ukrainian border. (mil.ru)

As Russia continues to build up military personnel along Ukraine’s borders many of us are wondering what’s next. We turn to our defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko for answers. The Kyiv Independent’s patrons who have access to a closed chat with the editorial team were able to send in questions that were included in this episode.

Authors: Illia Ponomarenko and Elina-Alem Kent
Tags: Russia's war

