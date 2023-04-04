Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
PM Shmyhal: Ukraine needs $37 billion for humanitarian demining

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2023 11:10 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian sappers carries a part of a Russian missile during a demining of a lake in Zaporizhzhia region. (Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine needs $37.4 billion to carry out humanitarian demining of its lands, the country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 4, citing an assessment by the World Bank.

This sum includes more than $397 million needed just for the current year, according to Shmyhal.

The prime minister called on Ukraine's partners to cooperate, particularly in the form of patronage over mined Ukrainian regions.

"Humanitarian demining will contribute to the return of life to the liberated territories," added Shmyhal. "And it will allow the implementation of other reconstruction projects, particularly on critical and transport infrastructure's recovery."

According to the Ukrainian official, the EU, the U.S., Canada, and Japan are leaders in supporting the humanitarian demining of Ukraine's lands.

Kyiv has already received $16 million in international technical assistance and is supposed to receive another $73 million.

Shmyhal said on Jan. 8 that some 250,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land – nearly 40% of the country’s territory – have been mined since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion last year.

In June, the State Emergency Service said that after the end of the war, Ukraine would need at least ten years to demine its territory.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.