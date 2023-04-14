Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

PM Shmyhal: France ready to provide Ukraine with 2 billion euros in financial aid

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2023 4:20 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal shakes hands with French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire during their meeting in Washington, DC, on April 14, 2023. (Denys Shmyhal/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

France is ready to supply Ukraine with 2 billion euros (about $2.2 billion) as part of a long-term program, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Part of the funds will be used for Ukraine’s reconstruction, Shmyhal said on April 14 after his meeting with French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.

The two officials met at the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), taking place on April 10-16 in Washington, DC.

On April 12, Shmyhal said that the World Bank would provide Ukraine with an additional $200 million in aid to restore its energy infrastructure, heavily damaged by Russian mass attacks.

World Bank: Ukraine needs $411 billion for recovery
The World Bank has increased its assessment of Ukraine’s needs for recovery and reconstruction to at least $411 billion based on the damages caused by the first year of Russia’s all-out war, Bloomberg reported on March 23. This figure is equivalent to 2.6 times Ukraine’s projected gross domestic pro…
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.