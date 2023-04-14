PM Shmyhal: France ready to provide Ukraine with 2 billion euros in financial aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

France is ready to supply Ukraine with 2 billion euros (about $2.2 billion) as part of a long-term program, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Part of the funds will be used for Ukraine’s reconstruction, Shmyhal said on April 14 after his meeting with French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.

The two officials met at the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), taking place on April 10-16 in Washington, DC.

On April 12, Shmyhal said that the World Bank would provide Ukraine with an additional $200 million in aid to restore its energy infrastructure, heavily damaged by Russian mass attacks.