Peru launches investigation after citizens allegedly trafficked to fight Russia's war in Ukraine

Peru's Specialized Prosecutor's Offices for Human Trafficking Crimes have launched an investigation after receiving complaints that Peruvian citizens were deceptively recruited into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine, the government announced on May 1.

Relatives of allegedly trafficked individuals reported that their loved ones received misleading job offers to work as security guards or in other capacities in Russia, along with promises of financial rewards.

Once the recruits arrived in Russia, they were allegedly forced into combat operations in the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Peru's Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Human Trafficking Crimes in Lima has opened a preliminary investigation into "the alleged crime against human dignity, specifically in the forms of human trafficking and aggravated human trafficking," the government said.

Senior Prosecutor Rocio Gala Galvez will also head a working group with high-level officials in government and law enforcement to coordinate actions to address the risks affecting Peruvians in Russia.

The Prosecutor's Office urged the public to remain vigilant about potentially exploitative job offers and pledged to continue working towards the eventual repatriation of trafficked Peruvian citizens.

Moscow has been recruiting foreign fighters from developing countries since the start of its full-scale invasion in 2022, often enticing recruits with promises of high salaries, benefits, and Russian citizenship. Reports of forced coercion and undue pressure have also been documented in the recruitment of foreigners.

In November 2025, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the recruitment of 17 South African men for suspected mercenary activity in the Russia-Ukraine war. In February 2026, Ramaphosa thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for securing the release of the 17 men.

India's Foreign Ministry said in December 2025 that over 200 Indian nationals had been recruited into the Russian army since 2022, with at least 26 killed and seven reported missing.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency, known by its Ukrainian acronym HUR, reported on April 28 that Moscow is preparing to recruit at least 18,500 foreigners into Russia's Armed Forces in 2026.

According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Ukraine has identified 27,407 foreign nationals fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine as of March 30, up from more than 18,000 in November, with Moscow recruiting them from at least 135 countries.North Koreans account for the largest contingent of foreign fighters fighting for Russia, the agency said.