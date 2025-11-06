Hello, this is Tania Myronyshena reporting from Kyiv on day 1,352 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Russian rebel group 'Freedom of Russia' sabotaged dozens of trains while targeting the logistics infrastructure of the Russian military, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on Nov. 6.

According to the report and an attached video set to some jaunty music, the partisans set fire to dozens of trains used by Russian forces to transport weapons, ammunition, and equipment to the front lines in Ukraine.

The attacks reportedly damaged key control and power systems, severely disrupting military freight operations. HUR did not specify where the attacks took place, only that it was "on territory of the aggressor state."

"The partisans’ incendiary cocktails incinerated the control and power supply systems of dozens of vehicles that provided transportation of military cargo," HUR said.

"These sabotage actions have significantly slowed the movement of Russian military supplies and undermined the stability of logistical support to enemy units on the front."

Ukraine’s defense of Pokrovsk on a knife-edge as high command resists calls to withdraw

Ukrainian forces continue to stubbornly defend the pocket around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, despite relentless Russian assaults in and around the two cities leading to an ever-increasing threat of encirclement.

Over two weeks since Russian soldiers were filmed breaking into the urban area of the mining city in Donetsk Oblast en masse, the city has descended into a deep gray zone, in which the concept of territorial control is lost in a fog of chaotic movement.

"The situation hasn't changed that much in Pokrovsk," a Ukrainian drone pilot fighting in the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the Kyiv Independent.

"It’s a mess, with a bunch of our soldiers and a bunch of bastards and all of them mixed together."

With more and more Russian forces flowing into Pokrovsk, after Ukrainian lines on the southern outskirts of the city quickly disintegrated, reversing the situation with large-scale clearing operations looks to be an increasingly impossible task.

Ukraine confirms drone, missile strike on Russian Shahed base at Donetsk airport

Ukraine's armed forces have struck a hub for Russian drone logistics in occupied Donetsk, the General Staff confirmed on Nov. 6.

Late in the evening of Nov. 5 videos emerged on Telegram of explosions rocking the area around the Donetsk airport. Commentators called it a strike on a warehouse that housed long-range Shahed-type drones.

On Nov. 6 the General Staff confirmed the strikes on "a base of storage, assembly and launch of Shahed-type UAVs."

They further noted explosions and "a powerful secondary detonation" as well as the involvement of missile and artillery units and the Unmanned Systems Forces.

At least 1 killed, 33 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least one person have been killed and 33 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 6.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 108 out of the 135 Shahed-type attack drones and other types of drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. In total, 27 drones hit thirteen locations.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and two others injured in strikes throughout the night, according to local authorities.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, five people were injured during the mass attack, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

In Donetsk Oblast, ten people were injured, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko said eight people were injured in overnight air attacks.

In Kharkiv Oblast, six people were injured, including one child, in various Russian strikes over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Civil infrastructure was damaged in four settlements due to Russia`s attacks on the region.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were injured, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Strikes were reported in 22 settlements, including the city of Kherson.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,147,740 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,147,740 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 6.

The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 23,541 (+6) armored fighting vehicles, 66,658 (+84) vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,288 (+15) artillery systems, 78,430 (+172) drones, and 3,991 (+1) units of special equipment.