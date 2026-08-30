PepsiCo production facility damaged in Russian strike on Ukraine, company says

A Russian attack on Aug. 29 damaged a PepsiCo production facility in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv Oblast, the company said, as Russia continues its near-continuous aerial attacks on Ukraine.

"No employees were injured," PepsiCo said in a statement published on Aug. 30.

PepsiCo did not specify details on the extent of the damage. The company said it is currently assessing the full scale of the consequences and taking steps to restore supplies of its products to customers and consumers in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv Oblast said Russian forces had attacked the region throughout Aug. 29, damaging a warehouse belonging to a food industry company in Mykolaiv district and causing a large fire.

PepsiCo is one of the leading companies in Ukraine's food market, with famous brands including Sandora, Sadochok, Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda and Lipton Ice Tea.

PepsiCo has faced disruptions to its Ukrainian operations throughout Russia's full-scale invasion. The company previously relocated production from Mykolaiv Oblast to Vyshneve, near Kyiv, because of the proximity to the front line, according to Forbes Ukraine.

In September 2023, a Russian missile strike caused a fire that destroyed a dairy-products warehouse and production facilities there.

The company also continues to operate in Russia, where its presence has drawn criticism since the start of the full-scale invasion.

PepsiCo announced in March 2022 that it would suspend production and sales of Pepsi-Cola and other global brands in Russia, while continuing to provide some essential products.

Despite the announcement, the company remains one of the largest foreign businesses operating in Russia and paid an estimated $237 million in income taxes to the Russian state in 2025, according to the Leave Russia project.