Parliament reconfirms Andrii Sybiha as foreign minister

The parliament voted on Aug. 19 to reappoint Andrii Sybiha as foreign minister after a government reshuffle in July formally stripped him of the title, which he has held since September 2024.

After the parliament approved the new cabinet headed by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi on July 16, both Sybiha and Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov automatically lost their posts under Ukrainian law, as no replacement had been nominated.

Unlike Fedorov, Sybiha has remained in the post since then, albeit in an acting capacity.

Sybiha's reappointment was supported by 266 lawmakers, with 14 abstaining and none voting against it.

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In his speech upon being reconfirmed in his post, Sybiha listed the top three priorities he has for his work: securing "a just peace," EU and NATO integration, and what he describes as "global Ukrainianism."

The latter of these, in Sybiha's words, includes filling ambassadorial posts, strengthening the diplomatic corps, as well as "protection of the rights of Ukrainians abroad," and the "preservation of ties and identity."

There are over 4 million Ukrainians living across the EU alone, and there have been multiple attempts to curb their rights by several countries.

The two potentially most important diplomatic postings Ukraine has — the envoys to the U.S and the EU — are in flux.

President Volodymyr Zelensky fired U.S. Ambassador Olha Stefanishyna on July 3, who is being investigated for corruption.

He also swapped the positions of Taras Kachka and Vsevolod Chentsov, who were previously the European integration minister and ambassador to the EU, respectively.

Sybiha also highlighted the pressing need to restore exports of foodstuffs via the Black Sea.

Russian attacks on shipping have led to maritime traffic into Ukrainian ports effectively being eliminated, risking that the harvest might not be able to get to market.

"We have already agreed with our neighbors on transit, we are restoring the Solidarity Lanes, and we are looking for ways to protect freedom of navigation," Sybiha said.

Moldova has reached an agreement with Ukraine to carry more grain out of the country, but discussions are ongoing with Romania and the EU on what help can be provided.

Across the diplomatic work to be done, Sybiha expects it to be a slog, but "Ukrainian diplomacy is ready for this fight," he insisted.