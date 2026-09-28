EU adopts Russia sanctions over crackdown on anti-war party, abduction of Ukrainian children

BRUSSELS, Belgium — EU ministers agreed on Sept. 28 to sanction 10 Russian officials responsible for the barring of Russia's only remaining anti-war opposition party from participating in the country's parliamentary elections.

The EU vote means that judges, prosecutors, and public officials involved in repression and politically motivated prosecutions against the Yabloko (Apple) political party will face asset freezes and a ban on transactions with EU companies.

The sanctions list includes three judges from Russia's Supreme Court and an official from the country's Prosecutor General's Office, according to an EU press release.

Russia's Sept. 18-20 election was riddled with widespread manipulation of the vote, with any genuine opposition banned from running.

The election also illegally took place in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, which led Kyiv to pass sanctions measures of its own.

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said she had likewise proposed restrictions on those who are enabling the sham elections in the occupied territories.

National and EU diplomats have confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that a first draft list of 77 individuals responsible for the elections in the occupied regions had been discussed, including candidates and members of Russia's electoral commission.

That list now has to be legally reviewed by experts from the 27 EU countries, with the aim of finally adopting those sanctions at an Oct. 12 summit of EU foreign ministers.

The EU also adopted a further 27 listings of individuals and organizations involved in Russia's abduction and indoctrination of over 20,000 Ukrainian children, hours before the start of an international summit on the issue in Toronto.

Those listings include children's camps and sports centers not only in Russia and in occupied territories, but also in North Korea.

The Songdowon International Children's camp has been added to the EU's sanctions list for taking part in programs "involving the transfer of Ukrainian children... with the aim of promoting pro-Russian narratives."