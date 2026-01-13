Parliament votes on government reshuffle (LIVE)

Parliament convenes on Jan. 13 to vote on a proposed government reshuffle initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The parliament approved the resignations of Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. A total of 265 lawmakers voted in favor. Parliament is also set to approve the resignation of Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and Security Service Head Vasyl Maliuk.

Shmyhal is set to be appointed energy minister, a post that has remained vacant for two months following Ukraine's largest corruption scandal centered around the state nuclear power company Energoatom.

Fedorov is set to be appointed as the country's next defense minister.

It’s still unclear who will replace Fedorov as the digital transformation minister, with the justice minister role also remaining unfilled.

Maliuk will be dismissed in favor of Yevhen Khmara, head of the SBU's Alpha special operations unit. It's up to parliament to approve Maliuk's resignation, yet that is all but certain to take place next week.