Parliament votes on government reshuffle (LIVE)

by Oleksiy Sorokin
A newly appointed Ukraine's Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal attends a session of Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv on July 17, 2025, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Andrii Nesterenko/AFP via Getty Images)

Parliament convenes on Jan. 13 to vote on a proposed government reshuffle initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The parliament approved the resignations of Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. A total of 265 lawmakers voted in favor. Parliament is also set to approve the resignation of Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and Security Service Head Vasyl Maliuk.

Shmyhal is set to be appointed energy minister, a post that has remained vacant for two months following Ukraine's largest corruption scandal centered around the state nuclear power company Energoatom.

Fedorov is set to be appointed as the country's next defense minister.

It’s still unclear who will replace Fedorov as the digital transformation minister, with the justice minister role also remaining unfilled.

Maliuk will be dismissed in favor of Yevhen Khmara, head of the SBU's Alpha special operations unit. It's up to parliament to approve Maliuk's resignation, yet that is all but certain to take place next week.

Denys ShmyhalEnergyParliamentUkraine
Oleksiy Sorokin

Deputy Chief Editor

Oleksiy Sorokin is the co-founder and deputy chief editor at the Kyiv Independent. He is tasked with building the organization and leading the hiring, editing, and newsletter workstreams. Oleksiy is the author of the "WTF is wrong with Russia?" newsletter, sent out every Thursday. For his work, Oleksiy was included in the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Oleksiy holds a BA from the University of Toronto.

