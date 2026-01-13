Ukrainian veteran politician Yulia Tymoshenko's party offices searched in corruption investigation, source says

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The leader of a political party in Ukraine's parliament (Verkhovna Rada) has been offering "illicit benefits" to other lawmakers in exchange for votes, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) alleged on Jan. 13.

While the anti-corruption agencies did not name the lawmaker or the party, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent that NABU and SAPO were carrying out searches of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party's offices.

The Batkivshchyna party is led by former prime minister and veteran politician Yulia Tymoshenko.

NABU reported on Jan. 13 that its investigators had "exposed" the leader of a parliamentary faction for offering bribes to representatatives of other parties in exchange for votes on specific bills. While not naming the politician or party, the agency said additional details would follow and that charges were being prepared under Ukraine's Criminal Code.

The announcement comes two weeks after NABU said on Dec. 27 that it had unveiled a criminal group involving lawmakers who received cash in exchange for parliamentary votes.

Tymoshenko, who served as prime minister of Ukraine in 20025 and again from 2007-2010, leads the Batkivshchyna party, which currently holds 25 seats in parliament. She took part in the Jan. 13 parliamentary session, voting on the government reshuffle that saw a number of top-ranking officials assume new roles.

The latest reshuffle followed Ukraine's biggest corruption scandal, involving money laundering and embezzlement at Energoatom, the state-run nuclear power company. The scandal was exposed by NABU in fall 2025.

The cash-for-votes scheme has not been directly linked to the Energoatom case.

Tymoshenko was also a vocal supporter of a controversial bill to dismantle Ukraine's independent anti-corruption groups, including NABU and SAPO. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the bill into law in July 2025, but was forced to backtrack after nationwide protests and international pressure.

Tymoshenko has not yet replied to the Kyiv Independent's request for comment.