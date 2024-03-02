PACE president, US ambassador condemn Russian strike on Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

Theodoros Roussopoulos, the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on March 2 condemned Russia’s overnight attack on Odesa, which killed at least eight people.

The drone strike hit a multi-story building in the southern city, destroying 18 apartments and trapping people under the rubble. Among the killed residents were a four-month-old boy and a two-year-old one. Eight more people were wounded, including a three-year-old girl.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of these horrific attacks. We must continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s barbaric war,” Brink wrote on the social platform X.

Roussopoulos said that Russia “will be held accountable for all the crimes it committed in Ukraine.”

Amid uncertainty over stalled U.S. aid to Ukraine and critical shortages of ammunition, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 2 that allies' “political games” limit Ukraine’s defense capabilities and lead to deaths as a result of Russia’s strikes.

On March 2, the Ukrainian authorities reported on Russia’s attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. According to them, two people were killed, and five were injured.