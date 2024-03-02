Skip to content
PACE president, US ambassador condemn Russian strike on Odesa

by Kateryna Denisova March 3, 2024 12:49 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone strike against Odesa on March 2, 2024 (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Theodoros Roussopoulos, the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on March 2 condemned Russia’s overnight attack on Odesa, which killed at least eight people.

The drone strike hit a multi-story building in the southern city, destroying 18 apartments and trapping people under the rubble. Among the killed residents were a four-month-old boy and a two-year-old one. Eight more people were wounded, including a three-year-old girl.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of these horrific attacks. We must continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s barbaric war,” Brink wrote on the social platform X.

Roussopoulos said that Russia “will be held accountable for all the crimes it committed in Ukraine.”

Amid uncertainty over stalled U.S. aid to Ukraine and critical shortages of ammunition, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 2 that allies' “political games” limit Ukraine’s defense capabilities and lead to deaths as a result of Russia’s strikes.

On March 2, the Ukrainian authorities reported on Russia’s attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. According to them, two people were killed, and five were injured.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

7:34 PM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes. This list includes 12 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.
3:36 PM

Slovak FM meets Lavrov in Turkey.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, on March 2.
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.