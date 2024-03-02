Skip to content
Allies' 'political games' limit Ukraine's defense, Zelensky says after Odesa attack

by Kateryna Denisova March 2, 2024 10:01 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the "Made in Ukraine" forum in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies to quickly transfer weapons to Ukraine, saying in his evening address on March 2 that their "political games and disputes" are limiting the country's defense.

Zelensky made the appeal after Russia's overnight drone strike against a multi-story building in Odesa which killed at least eight people, including a four-month-old boy and a two-year-old one.  A three-year-old girl is among the eight injured residents of the house.

The delay in the supply of weapons to protect Ukrainians “leads to such losses”, the president noted, saying that "the world has enough air defense systems, systems which can protect against the Shahed drones and missiles."

“Ukraine asked for nothing more than necessary to protect lives. When lives are lost, and partners are simply playing internal political games or disputes that limit our defense, it's impossible to understand. It's unacceptable,” Zelensky said.

Kyiv is being confronted with critical shortages of ammunition, as $61 billion in funding from the U.S. remains stuck in Congress, causing defense aid deliveries to run dry.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Kharkiv, which is regularly attacked by Russia, is not yet protected and safe enough for residents to return.

The southern port city of Odesa is also a frequent target of Russian drone attacks, which Moscow has intensified after the collapse of the “grain deal” in July 2023.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

7:34 PM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes. This list includes 12 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.
3:36 PM

Slovak FM meets Lavrov in Turkey.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, on March 2.
5:10 AM

Bulgaria will stop importing Russian oil.

Bulgaria halted Russian oil imports this week as part of the European Union's ban on Russian oil, thereby ending a two-year embargo exemption, the Bulgarian news outlet BGNES reported on March 1.
