Update: Death toll of Russian attack against Odesa rises to 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian drone attack against Odesa on March 2 has risen to seven as two more bodies were found in the rubble, the State Emergency Service reported.

The overnight strike hit a multi-story building in the southern city, destroying 18 apartments and trapping people under the rubble.

The bodies of a woman and her three-month-old baby are the latest to have been removed from the rubble.

According to the State Emergency Service, search and rescue operations are still underway.

The attack reportedly injured eight residents, including a child. Five people were rescued from the rubble of damaged buildings.

Ukraine came under a drone attack overnight, with the Air Force reporting 14 of the 17 Russian Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) shot down.

Governor Oleh Kiper announced a day of mourning for Odesa Oblast on March 3 to grieve those who were killed in the attack.