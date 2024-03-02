Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: Death toll of Russian attack against Odesa rises to 7

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2024 6:23 PM 1 min read
Rescuers remove the rubble of a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone attack on Odesa, Ukraine, on March 2, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian drone attack against Odesa on March 2 has risen to seven as two more bodies were found in the rubble, the State Emergency Service reported.

The overnight strike hit a multi-story building in the southern city, destroying 18 apartments and trapping people under the rubble.

The bodies of a woman and her three-month-old baby are the latest to have been removed from the rubble.

According to the State Emergency Service, search and rescue operations are still underway.

The attack reportedly injured eight residents, including a child. Five people were rescued from the rubble of damaged buildings.

Ukraine came under a drone attack overnight, with the Air Force reporting 14 of the 17 Russian Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) shot down.

Governor Oleh Kiper announced a day of mourning for Odesa Oblast on March 3 to grieve those who were killed in the attack.

Macron forces Western partners to show their hand after comments on sending troops to Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron was left on his lonesome by his fellow European allies after saying that the possibility of sending Western troops on the ground in Ukraine should not be “ruled out” in the future. Macron made the remarks on Feb. 26 at a gathering of 20 European heads
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:36 PM

Slovak FM meets Lavrov in Turkey.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, on March 2.
5:10 AM

Bulgaria will stop importing Russian oil.

Bulgaria halted Russian oil imports this week as part of the European Union's ban on Russian oil, thereby ending a two-year embargo exemption, the Bulgarian news outlet BGNES reported on March 1.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.