Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian aggression, Ramstein summit, Pentagon
Edit post

Syrskyi, Umerov discuss ammunition supplies with Pentagon chief

by Kateryna Denisova February 21, 2024 2:36 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi (left) and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov shake hands during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 9, 2024. (Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Feb. 20, Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Syrskyi briefed the U.S. Defense Secretary about the current situation on the front line.

On Feb. 18, the general announced his decision to withdraw Ukrainian units from the embattled town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that as of Feb. 20, Russian troops are trying to advance in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Marinka, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia sectors in the east and south of Ukraine.

"The common understanding of the situation and the action plan were discussed. The ammunition supply was in focus as well," Umerov said amid reports that, due to the stalled U.S. aid, Ukraine began running out of ammunition.

Two days before Ukraine's formal retreat from Avdiivka, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the city was at risk of falling to Russian hands, citing Ukraine's critical shortage of artillery shells as a significant contributing factor.

Umerov noted Kyiv and Washington are "working on the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces" and long-term planning in the format of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group capability coalition.

The last meeting in the Ramstein format took place on Feb. 14. Umerov announced the official launch of the "drone coalition” and  "air defense coalition."

US Ambassador: ‘There’s no time to lose’
The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink told reporters on Feb. 20 that the U.S. does not “have a plan B” when it comes to the supplemental aid package currently being debated in Congress “because we’re focused 100% on plan A.”
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:38 AM

US Ambassador: 'There's no time to lose.'

The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink told reporters on Feb. 20 that the U.S. does not "have a plan B" when it comes to the supplemental aid package currently being debated in Congress "because we're focused 100% on plan A."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.