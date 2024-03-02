Skip to content
Governor: Russian attack kills 1 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2024 6:30 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Feb. 27, 2024. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the village of Prymorske in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one person, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on March 2.

The village is located about 30 kilometers south of the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia.

Over the past day, Russian forces struck parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast 306 times, destroying at least 28 houses and buildings in the front-line areas, Fedorov.

More than two years into Russia's full-scale war, Russian forces continue to regularly attack civilian areas across the country.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, fierce fighting rages on near Robotyne, which was the only village liberated by Ukrainian forces in the region during the 2023 counteroffensive.

Russian forces are on the offensive, trying to break through Ukrainian defense lines.

‘Who are they fighting, children?’ Family of 5 killed in devastating Russian attack on Kharkiv
Editor’s Note: This story contains descriptions of graphic scenes. Yuliia Solomko couldn’t fall asleep late on the night of Feb. 9. Kharkiv, her hometown, was under yet another heavy Russian attack. Worse, she could hear explosions coming from the neighborhood where her best friend and her family…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:36 PM

Slovak FM meets Lavrov in Turkey.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, on March 2.
5:10 AM

Bulgaria will stop importing Russian oil.

Bulgaria halted Russian oil imports this week as part of the European Union's ban on Russian oil, thereby ending a two-year embargo exemption, the Bulgarian news outlet BGNES reported on March 1.
MORE NEWS

