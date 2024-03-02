Governor: Russian attack kills 1 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the village of Prymorske in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one person, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on March 2.

The village is located about 30 kilometers south of the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia.

Over the past day, Russian forces struck parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast 306 times, destroying at least 28 houses and buildings in the front-line areas, Fedorov.

More than two years into Russia's full-scale war, Russian forces continue to regularly attack civilian areas across the country.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, fierce fighting rages on near Robotyne, which was the only village liberated by Ukrainian forces in the region during the 2023 counteroffensive.

Russian forces are on the offensive, trying to break through Ukrainian defense lines.