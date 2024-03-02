Russian attacks injure 3 in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on March 2 injured two women aged 65 and 66 in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as well as a 55-year-old volunteer near Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk, officials reported.

The Nikopol district came under attack in the morning. Russian artillery reportedly hit Nikopol itself and the Chervonohryhorivka community.

Both injured women were provided medical assistance. A local cafe caught on fire as a result of the attack, Governor Serhii Lysak said, adding that further consequences are being determined.

Nikopol lies at the shores of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir across the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The city suffers Russian attacks on a nearly daily basis.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces struck the outskirts of Kupiansk, likely using KAB aerial bombs, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The injured volunteer suffered shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized, according to Syniehubov.

The northeastern city of Kupiansk was briefly occupied by Russian forces in 2022 before being liberated in Ukraine's surprise fall counteroffensive. In recent months, Russian forces began ramping up pressure against Kupiansk again, reportedly aiming to encircle this key logistics hub.