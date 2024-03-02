Russian drone attack wounds 2 police officers in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast injured two police officers, the National Police reported on March 2.

The officers, aged 36 and 37, are part of the Kakhovskyi District police department.

According to the National Police, the officers were hospitalized after sustaining non-life-threatening wounds to several parts of their bodies.

More than a year after Ukraine liberated swathes of territories on the river's western bank in Kherson Oblast, Russia continues to heavily bombard the land that it lost daily, putting enormous risks on civilians living in the area.

As of November 2023, over 400 civilians were killed and about 1,700 wounded in and around Kherson since the liberation, according to local authorities.