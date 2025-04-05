The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Pokrovsk, Kursk Oblast, Toretsk, Lyman
Edit post

Over 150 clashes recorded on front lines, half of them near Pokrovsk, General Staff reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2025 11:49 PM 2 min read
Commander Kucher (L) of the 21st Battalion, Separate Presidential Brigade, awards his soldiers medals on Ukraine Defender Day for their outstanding courage and service on the front line on Oct. 1, 2024 near Pokrovsk, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the April 5 evening report by the General Staff, 152 military encounters were recorded since the start of the day.

“The most intense situation is in Pokrovsk, Lyman, Toretsk and Kursk directions,” the General Staff wrote.

Sixty-five clashes were reported near Pokrovsk alone.

According to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia carried out 73 air strikes, dropping 106 guided bombs and using 844 kamikaze drones.

Besides clashes on the front lines, Russia has actively attacked Ukrainian civilian sites.

Russia attacked the city of Mykolaiv with Shahed-type drones, Governor Vitalii Kim said late on April 5.

A day prior, a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed 19 people, including nine children, according to local authorities. Seventy-four were reportedly injured.

Zelensky said in his evening address “that Russia must be held accountable for everything it has done.”

The U.S. and Ukraine agreed to a full ceasefire on March 11 but Russia rejected it. Instead, Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. agreed on March 25 to a partial truce covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea.

However, the Kremlin has blocked the partial ceasefire as well, saying that the Black Sea truce would take effect only after some sanctions against Russia are lifted.

Inside Ukraine’s desperate race to train more soldiers
New recruit Vitalii Yalovyi knew one thing after completing the Ukrainian military’s boot camp: He was not prepared for war. The 37-year-old felt physically unfit, forcing him to miss some courses during the month-long training. His leg was still hurting from long daily walks at a training center i…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.