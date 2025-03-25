The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia ramps up attacks near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says

by Kateryna Denisova March 25, 2025 10:27 PM 2 min read
A man rides a bicycle along the road in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on March 16, 2025. (Yevhen Titov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces have resumed their attacks in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, Mykola Koval, the spokesperson of Ukraine's National Guard's Chervona Kalyna brigade, said on March 25.

The embattled town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast is among the most hotly contested areas of the front. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi previously claimed that 7,000 Russian soldiers were killed near Pokrovsk in January alone.

In recent weeks, the situation near Pokrovsk has been somewhat stabilized, with the Ukrainian military saying that Russian troops were bogged down near the city.

"Recently, they (Russian soldiers) have become more active. We have successfully repelled the assaults, we are holding the line, but the enemy is trying to break through our defense line and reach our positions and gain a foothold in some positions daily," Koval told Kyiv24 Channel.

According to the spokesperson, the Russian military attacks Ukrainian positions "as at the beginning of the active phase" in the Pokrovsk sector, involving more first-person-view (FPV) drones and artillery, as well as infantry.

"And it's very difficult to deter the enemy with such an influx," he added.

Earlier this month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is attempting renewed offensives in various parts of the front line, including in Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In recent weeks, Kyiv has also reportedly lost much of the territory captured during the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Russia, Ukraine agree to eliminate ‘use of force’ in Black Sea, US to help restore Russia’s access to markets
Washington vowed to help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova

