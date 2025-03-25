Russia ramps up attacks near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have resumed their attacks in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, Mykola Koval, the spokesperson of Ukraine's National Guard's Chervona Kalyna brigade, said on March 25.

The embattled town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast is among the most hotly contested areas of the front. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi previously claimed that 7,000 Russian soldiers were killed near Pokrovsk in January alone.

In recent weeks, the situation near Pokrovsk has been somewhat stabilized, with the Ukrainian military saying that Russian troops were bogged down near the city.

"Recently, they (Russian soldiers) have become more active. We have successfully repelled the assaults, we are holding the line, but the enemy is trying to break through our defense line and reach our positions and gain a foothold in some positions daily," Koval told Kyiv24 Channel.

According to the spokesperson, the Russian military attacks Ukrainian positions "as at the beginning of the active phase" in the Pokrovsk sector, involving more first-person-view (FPV) drones and artillery, as well as infantry.

"And it's very difficult to deter the enemy with such an influx," he added.

Earlier this month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is attempting renewed offensives in various parts of the front line, including in Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In recent weeks, Kyiv has also reportedly lost much of the territory captured during the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.