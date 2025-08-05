Over $1 billion secured for US weapons via NATO program, Zelensky says

More than $1 billion has been pledged in just two days by European NATO partners to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 5, calling it proof that NATO's new defense initiative is working.

The funding comes as part of a new NATO initiative that enables member countries to finance high-priority U.S. weapons deliveries to Ukraine through NATO's Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

Launched following the NATO Summit in July, the program is designed to accelerate arms procurement for Kyiv by sourcing equipment directly from the U.S. market.

"I had a very good conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte," Zelensky wrote on X.

"In two days, we have over one billion dollars from our European NATO partners for the purchase of American weapons. This is evidence that NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine) is working, and the decisions of the NATO Summit in The Hague are being implemented."

NSATU is a command that coordinates the provision of military equipment and training to Ukraine by NATO allies and partner countries. NSATU was created after the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C. in July 2024.

In their phone call, Zelensky and Rutte discussed Russian attacks on Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities, as well as efforts to expand military and diplomatic support for Ukraine.

Rutte confirmed the funding in his own post on X, writing: "Good call with President Zelensky, welcoming over $1 billion in funding from Allies for U.S. equipment for Ukraine, coordinated by NATO. This support is essential to save lives, help Ukraine defend itself, and achieve a just & lasting peace."

Sweden, Norway, and Denmark announced on Aug. 5 a joint contribution of $500 million to the initiative. Denmark is pledging about $90 million, Sweden $275 million, and Norway $135 million.

Earlier, the Netherlands committed 500 million euros (approximately $579 million), becoming the first country to fund the initial package under NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

"Speed is absolutely critical," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. "That is why we have decided to allocate funds to the initiative immediately."

The NATO-U.S. initiative, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in July, allows European countries to finance American weapons for Ukraine.

The agreement paves the way for Ukraine to receive additional air defense systems, missiles, and ammunition in the coming months.