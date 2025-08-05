Railway hit in Kharkiv Oblast as Russian attacks kill 9, injure 17 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least nine civilians and injured at least 17 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 5.

Russian forces launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Russia's Bryansk Oblast and 46 Shahed-type drones and decoy drones from Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare intercepted 29 drones, while the Iskander missile and another 17 drones reached their target. Drone and missile debris fell at three locations in southern and northeastern Ukraine.

"Last night, the Russians launched a ballistic missile and nearly 50 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) against Ukraine, most of them Russian-Iranian 'Shaheds.' Many drones were shot down by our defenders, but unfortunately, there were hits," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.



Russian forces struck six settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, with the town of Lozova suffering the heaviest damage and casualties, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Between 2:45 and 4:40 a.m., the town was targeted by 33 drones, resulting in one death and five injuries. Five other people, including a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, suffered shock.

Among the injured were four railway workers, who were hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries. A mechanic on duty was killed.

The Russian attack damaged railway infrastructure and started fires at the station and on the roofs of the depot buildings.

Lozova Mayor Serhii Zelensky called it the heaviest attack against the town during the entire full-scale war.

The aftermath of the Russian strike against the town of Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast overnight on Aug. 5, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

Over the past day, Russian attacks also killed a man and a woman, both aged 49, in the village of Lyman, located in the Vovchansk community of Kharkiv Oblast.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes killed four people in the village of Stepnohirsk and the town of Huliaipole and injured another two in the Zaporizhzhia district. Russian forces launched 431 strikes across 16 localities in the region in the past day, according to the local military administration.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 37 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, two people were killed and another seven were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were injured in the towns of Kostiantynivka and Dobropillia, as well as in the village of Illinivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

"The world now sees that sanctions against Russia, and secondary sanctions against all those who help it profiteer from oil, can work if they are strong enough. Therefore, pressure must be increased, and this will undoubtedly contribute to peace," Zelensky said.