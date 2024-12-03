This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, Kupiansk, War, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces
Ukraine prevents Russia from establishing bridgehead west of Oskil River, military says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2024 11:04 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A destroyed dam and water power plant are seen on the Oskil River near Oskil village of Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on Aug. 10, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops managed to fend off Russian forces attempting to establish a foothold on the western side of the Oskil River north of the Kharkiv Oblast town of Kupiansk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 3.

The military published footage of the engagement that reportedly took place near the village of Novomlynsk, lying some 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Kupiansk.

Russian troops ramped up their efforts near Kupiansk in early September and approached its industrial outskirts in the northeast. Recently, Ukrainian forces repelled several Russian attempts at entering the town.

Thanks to numerical advantage, Russian forces managed to cross the Oskil River, seeking to establish a bridgehead on the other side, the General Staff said.

Footage of Russian forces crossing the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast and of Ukrainian forces raising a flag in Novomlynsk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, published on Dec. 3, 2024. (General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces/Telegram)

Ukrainian forces have heavily fortified the west side of the Oskil River to prevent Russian forces from approaching Kupiansk from the north. Reports about Moscow's troops successfully forcing the river near Novomlynsk surfaced in late November.

"At the same time (as Russia was establishing the bridgehead), Ukrainian defenders, supported by artillery and drone units, forced out Russian forces from the bridgehead," the General Staff said without specifying the date of the engagement.

"Namely, soldiers of the 8th Separate Assault Battalion of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade 'Edelweiss' cleared the area near Novomlynsk of Russian forces."

The military said that the western bank of the Oskil River is under Ukrainian control, showing footage of Ukrainian soldiers raising a state flag in Novomlynsk.

The estimated Russian advance near Novomlynsk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, as of Dec. 2, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)
Once liberated Kupiansk braces for worst as Russian troops approach, and future Western support looks uncertain
Volodymyr paused his Sunday stroll from a shopping center in Kupiansk to take pictures of rubble from a Russian strike that almost killed his wife late last month. “It was broad daylight when they struck,” he said. “Our only luck was that my wife was in the kitchen, so
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
