Official: Russian attack on Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, kills 1 person, injures 4

The head of the Kurakhove military administration, Roman Padun, reported that Russia’s overnight attack on Kurakhove on Jan. 4 killed one person and injured four.

Padun said that three high-rise buildings, two homes, and power supply lines were damaged.

Restoration efforts are underway, he added.

On Jan. 3, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces hit a residential area in Kurakhove with artillery, killing one person and wounding two.