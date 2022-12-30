Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: Russia demolishes 50 multi-story buildings in occupied Mariupol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2022 8:46 PM 1 min read
Russia has demolished 50 ruined buildings once home to at least 2,500 apartments in occupied Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, advisor to the city's mayor, reported on Dec. 30.

As of December, 90% of the strategic port city in Donetsk Oblast was destroyed by Russia's brutal siege of the city from February to April 2022.

Around 100,000 residents, less than a quarter of the city's pre-war population, still reside in occupied Mariupol, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier, Dmytro Lubinets, chairperson of Ukraine's Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, said in late November that citizens from more than 50,000 apartments have lost their homes. He added that Russia plans to demolish nearly a thousand residential buildings “in order to hide the consequences of their bombings.”

Ukraine war latest: New graves in Mariupol; Zelensky meets Duda; US to transfer Russian oligarch assets to Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
