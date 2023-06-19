Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: Elderly man injured in Russian shelling of Nikopol

by Dinara Khalilova June 19, 2023 9:27 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian artillery strike on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on June 19, 2023. (Mykola Lukashuk/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's city of Nikopol on June 19, wounding a 73-year-old man, according to the head of the regional council Mykola Lukashuk.

The man was hospitalized in Dnipro with a mine-explosive injury, Lukashuk said on Telegram.

As a result of the attack, 16 houses, 11 outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and a power line were reportedly destroyed or damaged.

Nikopol, home to over 115,000 residents, is constantly shelled by the Russian army. On June 16, a Russian attack on the city killed one civilian and injured another, according to the regional governor.

The city sits across the drying Kakhovka Reservoir from the Russian-controlled Enerhodar in neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Europe's biggest nuclear power plant located in Enerhodar has been occupied by Russian forces since March 4, 2022.

Life on the front line of Russia’s new nuclear brinkmanship
On nights when he hears them, Mykhailo Kling runs to his panoramic ninth-floor balcony in Nikopol to watch Russian rockets being fired at his hometown. “See the reactor buildings there,” he said, pointing across the wide expanse of the Dnipro River at the eerie shapes of the Zaporizhzhia…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.