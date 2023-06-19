Official: Elderly man injured in Russian shelling of Nikopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's city of Nikopol on June 19, wounding a 73-year-old man, according to the head of the regional council Mykola Lukashuk.

The man was hospitalized in Dnipro with a mine-explosive injury, Lukashuk said on Telegram.

As a result of the attack, 16 houses, 11 outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and a power line were reportedly destroyed or damaged.

Nikopol, home to over 115,000 residents, is constantly shelled by the Russian army. On June 16, a Russian attack on the city killed one civilian and injured another, according to the regional governor.

The city sits across the drying Kakhovka Reservoir from the Russian-controlled Enerhodar in neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Europe's biggest nuclear power plant located in Enerhodar has been occupied by Russian forces since March 4, 2022.