1 killed, 1 injured in Russian attack on Nikopol

Russian forces bombed Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 16, killing one person and injuring another, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

According to the governor, the strikes killed an 81-year-old man and injured a 78-year-old woman.

The emergency services are working on the site.

Nikopol lies close to Russian positions across the drying Kakhovka Reservoir, as well as to the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The city experiences regular artillery attacks from the other side of the river.

On June 13 a Russian missile strike at Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed 13 and injured almost 40 people.