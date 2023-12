This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of injured civilians in Russia's July 28 attack on Dnipro has increased to 10, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 30.

According to him, a 14-year-old boy received injuries caused by the blast wave and will be treated at home.

On July 28, Russian forces attacked Dnipro with Iskander ballistic missiles and damaged an empty building of the Security Service of Ukraine and a 12-story residential building with no tenants.