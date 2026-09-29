UkraineThe Kyiv Independent Live in London: October 2United Kingdom

Days until event:

03days
07hours
25minutes
06seconds
Get your ticket
KI logo
Politics

Norway to allocate $2.6 million for humanitarian programs in Ukraine

1 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Yevgeniya Doluda
Norway to allocate $2.6 million for humanitarian programs in Ukraine
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 24, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Norway said on Sept. 29 that it would increase support for deported Ukrainian children, prisoners of war (POWs), and detained civilians, committing $2.6 million to humanitarian programs in Ukraine.

The humanitarian programs are overseen by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Norwegian government said it had set aside 15 million Norwegian kroner ($1.5 million) to assist UNICEF's work in reintegrating previously deported Ukrainian children and tracing those who are still missing.

The new funding is part of Norway's existing contribution of 132 million Norwegian kroner ($13.7 million) to UNICEF's humanitarian program in Ukraine.

An additional 10 million Norwegian kroner (over $1 million) was allocated to the ICRC's Central Tracing Agency Bureau (CTA), an agency that helps trace missing military personnel and civilians, as well as support families whose loved ones have been detained, missing, or pronounced dead.

Norway also pledged another 90 million kroner ($9.3 million) to the ICRC's wider humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

"Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine has resulted in serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights. We must continue to draw attention to these violations and do what we can to support Ukrainians affected by the war," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

This new support package was announced in Toronto, where the country is co-hosting a conference with Canada and Ukraine, whose focus centers around returning forcefully deported Ukrainian children, civilians, and POWs from Russian detention.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Norway has contributed over $104 million to UNICEF's work in Ukraine, of which $8.3 million was earmarked specifically to efforts on returning unlawfully deported Ukrainian children from Russia.

The country also provided over $104 million to the ICRC, including $4.1 million to the organization's CTA efforts.

NorwayAid for UkraineHumanitarian aidUkrainian POWs
Avatar
Yevgeniya Doluda

Yevgeniya Doluda is an intern at the Kyiv Independent. She is currently in her final year at City St George's, University of London, studying journalism, politics, and history. Yevgeniya previously worked and volunteered with non-profit organizations in Europe, and had her work published in RTL.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 29
Monday, September 28
Show More

Editors' Picks