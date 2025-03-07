Norway to increase aid for Ukraine to $7.8 billion in 2025

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway's parliamentary leaders agreed on March 6 to increase aid for Ukraine by 50 billion Norwegian krone ($4.6 billion) to a total of 85 billion Norwegian krone ($7.8 billion) in 2025.

"We are increasing support because there is a need for it, and it is a solid contribution to peace and stability in Europe," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said following the agreement. "It is a very, very high amount. It is needed in the defense struggle that Ukraine is in."

Norway initially planned to allocate $2.1 billion for military aid to Ukraine in 2025

Although it was not immediately clear as to where the additional funds would be disbursed, Norwegian media outlet NRK reported that where the aid will be dictated by Ukraine's need.

Norway has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters in Europe. Previously, Støre announced on in December 2024 that the Nordic country will provide 2.7 billion Norwegian kroner ($242 million) to bolster Ukraine's navy and help it deter Russian threats in the Black Sea.

Speaking to reporters about the new aid on March 6, Støre also criticized actions taken by the Trump administration over the last week, including halting U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine.

"Ukraine is in a dramatic defensive battle against a sustained Russian attack. The changes in the United States have weakened support for Ukraine," Støre said, adding that the situation was "very sad."

As the Nordic country's support for Ukraine continue, Norway previously pledged a new funding mechanism for Ukraine, the "Norwegian model," meant to complement an existing "Danish model" of defense spending. The Danish model aims to purchase arms from Ukrainian manufacturers rather than providing materiel shipments.







