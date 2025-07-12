Become a member
News Feed

Norway allocates $2.5 million towards Ukraine's cyber defenses, joins international cybersecurity mechanism

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Illustrative purposes only: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store (L) during a press conference following their talks in Kyiv, on Aug. 24, 2023. (Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP via Getty Images)

Norway will provide Ukraine with 25 million Norwegian krone ($2.5 million) to support the country's cybersecurity defenses by the end of 2025, Ukraine's Digital Transformation Ministry announced on July 11.

Norway's new commitment for Ukraine comes as Oslo announced it has become the 12th country to join the Tallinn Mechanism on cybersecurity to help protect Ukraine against cyber threats.

"The Tallinn Mechanism is a key instrument of international support that helps Ukraine resist these attacks while building long-term digital resilience," Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement, as Oslo announced it's participation in the international mechanism during the final day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

Ukraine and 10 partner countries established the Tallinn mechanism in December 2023, with the aim of coordinating civilian cyber capacities to strengthen Ukraine's defense in cyberspace and long-term resilience.

"Norway's accession to the Tallinn Mechanism is a powerful political gesture of support for Ukraine and a signal of the democratic world's readiness to further consolidate efforts to counter cyber threats and strengthen the global cybersecurity architecture," Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Digital Development Anton Demyokhin said in a statement.

Having previously joined the Tallinn mechanism as an observer, Norway joins Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S., as a permanent member of the international mechanism.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war in February 2022, Russia has launched thousands of cyberattacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including power grids, telecom networks, the financial system, in an attempt to disrupt the country's abilities to sustain its defenses.

In addition to coordinating cyberattacks against Ukraine, the Kremlin continues to target Ukraine's Western allies as it attempts to disrupt military supplies for the embattled country and damage Western resolve.

Norway's cybersecurity support comes following its announcement on July 10 that Oslo will commit $200 million aimed at restoring and transforming Ukraine's energy sector. Norway also separately committed 42 million euros ($49 million) to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, targeting infrastructure protection against Russian attacks and development of more sustainable energy networks.

NorwayCyberattackCybersecurityUkraineAid
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

