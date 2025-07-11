Norway pledges $200 million for Ukraine's emergency energy support, green recovery

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Norway's government have launched a $200 million initiative aimed at restoring and transforming Ukraine's energy sector, Ukraine's Energy Ministry announced on July 10 in a press release.

During the full-scale Russian invasion, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy grid, causing blackouts across the country.

The funding, unveiled at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, aims to address both immediate energy needs and long-term modernization goals.

According to the Energy Ministry, the initiative will restore heating and water services to millions of Ukrainians, particularly in front-line communities.

The funding will also support equipping hospitals and water facilities with solar panels and backup battery systems, helping to provide medical care during power outages.

"This contribution from Norway, provided through UNDP, is critically important for our ability to restore vital services and accelerate the strategic transition to a decentralized and clean energy system," said Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko in a press release.

Norway separately committed 42 million euros ($49 million) to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, targeting infrastructure protection against Russian attacks and development of more sustainable energy networks.

A smaller 300,000-euro ($350,000) agreement was also signed with the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO) to support energy efficiency and clean energy production projects.