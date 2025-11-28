'If you give your life, you live forever' — North Korean soldiers in Ukraine encouraged to use grenades to avoid capture, media reports

North Korea is encouraging its troops in Ukraine to use grenades to kill themselves if capture is imminent, praising such actions as heroic, Daily NK reported on Nov. 27, citing undisclosed sources.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Pyongyang has strengthened its relationship with Moscow, supplying weapons and deploying North Korean troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine in 2024.

The North Korean military is highlighting the "heroic services" of soldiers who blew themselves up in Ukraine rather than be taken prisoner, a Daily NK source said. According to the media outlet, such messaging is delivered during political classes held for soldiers at least twice a week.

During these sessions, instructors claim the North Korean army "achieved a record of distinction unmatched even by the Russian soldiers," while praising the dedication of troops who died carrying out the orders of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The military also promotes slogans glorifying such sacrifices, including "if you give your life, you live forever," and "let's learn from the warriors who blew themselves up."

"The indoctrination activities differ little in method from the past, but they have clearly emphasized expressions like 'you'll live forever if you face death,'" the source said.

Cases of North Korean soldiers blowing themselves up on the Ukrainian front have already been documented by Ukrainian forces.

In early 2025, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces released a video showing a North Korean soldier detonating himself to avoid capture by Ukrainian troops.

Pyongyang has sent roughly 11,000–12,000 troops to Russia in late 2024 to help repel Ukraine's advance in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

A senior Western diplomat told the Kyiv Independent that North Korea may have sent even more, with Ukrainian officials estimating its contribution at 20,000–30,000 soldiers.

Russian media recently reported that North Korean troops had been deployed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but Ukrainian officials subsequently denied the reports.

Moscow has repeatedly highlighted the role of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine, while Kim has openly acknowledged his military's participation on Russia's side.