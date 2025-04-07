No talks yet with Trump administration on Russian sanctions relief, EU envoy says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union has not yet had a discussion with the U.S. about any easing of sanctions imposed on Russia as part of a potential ceasefire deal, David O'Sullivan, the bloc's sanctions envoy, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, published on April 7.

The U.S., the EU, and other international partners have imposed strict sanctions against Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, aiming to cut short its ability to wage war.

According to O'Sullivan, Washington has not yet contacted the EU regarding talks on Russia's request for sanctions relief, which is one of Moscow's preconditions to a U.S. ceasefire proposal in the Black Sea.

Following two days of talks in Saudi Arabia, Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. on March 25 have agreed to a ceasefire in the Black Sea and a ban on energy infrastructure strikes. However, Moscow insists that the Black Sea ceasefire will take effect only if the West lifts sanctions on Rosselkhozbank and other financial institutions linked to food trade, restoring their access to the SWIFT payment system.

Washington agreed to help facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports. But such a step would require a unanimous vote of the EU member states.

O'Sullivan described sanctions as "a very important point of leverage in any negotiation with Russia."

"It should be used, but used judiciously and slowly and only in the context of arriving at a solution which is lasting and sustainable peace," he added.

Despite Moscow's demands, the EU has reportedly started preparing its 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

According to EU's spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anitta Hipper, Russia's "unconditional withdrawal" from Ukraine is one of the main preconditions for changing or lifting EU sanctions.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready to take such a step if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Russia has refused.