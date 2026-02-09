KI logo
Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek
Newsmax, conservative US network, launching Ukraine news channel this spring
In this photo illustration, a Newsmax logo appears on a smartphone and a PC screen. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

U.S. media company Newsmax is launching a local news channel in Ukraine, scheduled to begin operations this spring, Forbes Ukraine reported on Feb. 9, citing a company statement.

The network, described as a conservative, right-wing outlet founded by Chris Ruddy, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, will open a full-fledged editorial office in Kyiv to produce local and regional news content for television and digital platforms.

Newsmax Ukraine plans to provide coverage in Ukrainian, English, and Russian, depending on the platform and audiences. In December, the media company announced a brand licensing agreement to launch a local channel in Ukraine as part of broader expansion across Europe and the eastern Mediterranean.

The news comes shortly after the Washington Post, one of the U.S.'s most prestigious media outlets, owned by oligarch Jeff Bezos, shuttered its Kyiv bureau amid a mass layoff hitting about 30% of the staff.

Liudmyla Nemyriia, a Ukrainian journalist and media manager, will be Newsmax Ukraine's general producer responsible for development strategy and editorial policy. She holds a 15% stake in the Teleradiocompany Newsmax Ukraine LLC, which owns the Newsmax Ukraine brand.

Nemyriia is the host of the NemyriaLive YouTube channel with over 160,000 subscribers and the wife of Hryhorii Nemyriia, a lawmaker for Yuliia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party.

According to the journalist, Newsmax Ukraine's aim will be to help audiences in Ukraine and the U.S. better understand each other's perspectives, Forbes reported.

Newsmax, which has positioned itself as an alternative to its right-wing media rival, Fox News, faced financial difficulties last year, despite modest revenue growth. Surging expenses led to the company's net loss widening to $97 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

