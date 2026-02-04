KI logo
Politics

Kyiv bureau among those axed by Jeff Bezos' Washington Post, hundreds of journalists laid off

2 min read
Avatar
by Kate Tsurkan
Kyiv bureau among those axed by Jeff Bezos' Washington Post, hundreds of journalists laid off
The Washington Post headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Washington Post, which has been owned by American oligarch Jeff Bezos since 2013, has shuttered its Kyiv bureau amid the harshest winter since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, multiple staffers reported Feb. 4.

The local staff are expected to continue "in some capacity," according to a person familiar with the matter.

A number of other international desks were also axed in what one bureau chief called a move with "hard-to-understand logic."

"I was just laid off by The Washington Post in the middle of a warzone. I have no words. I'm devastated," Ukraine correspondent Lizzie Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Ukraine bureau chief Siobhán O’Grady called the job "the honor of my life" as she mourned the decision.

The layoffs hit more than 300 journalists. Executive editor Matt Murray told staff that The Washington Post would narrow its focus to national politics, business, and health, according to the New York Times.

This is not the first time the editorial direction of The Washington Post has faced scrutiny since Bezos took ownership of the publication.  

The Amazon founder announced in late February 2025 that the opinion section of the newspaper would be "writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets."

Become a member – go ad‑free

The Kyiv bureau of The Washington Post has done impressive and wide-ranging coverage since the start of Russia's full-scale war, including an investigation published on Feb. 2 about how how Russia has tricked hundreds of Kenyan men into joining its army under the guise of civilian work, only to send them into front-line combat roles.

read also

As Ukrainians freeze, donated energy equipment sits unused
Critical energy generation equipment donated by Ukraine’s partners has been left idle and unconnected to the grid for years, as Russian attacks cripple the country’s energy system during its coldest winter in decades. Russia has plunged Ukraine into a catastrophic energy crisis, damaging around 8.5 gigawatts of generation capacity since October 2025 through relentless attacks on power plants, leaving citizens freezing in unheated and dark homes. To survive, Ukraine says it needs $1 billion wor
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
JournalismUkraineWar
Avatar
Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, February 4
Video
Keith Kellogg on how Putin views Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent’s Tim Zadorozhnyy speaks with Keith Kellogg, former U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine, about why he believes Russia has failed to achieve its goals in Ukraine, how Russian President Vladimir Putin views his military campaign, and what is preventing the war from ending.

Wednesday, February 4
Show More

Editors' Picks