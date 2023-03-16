Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Update: 2 killed in Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 2, 2023 6:33 am
Two people were killed in the early hours of March 2 when Russian forces launched a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev reported on Telegram.

Ukraine's Emergency Service said 11 people, including a pregnant woman, were rescued, and 20 others evacuated from a heavily damaged residential building. 

The attack destroyed all five floors of one section of the building. Search and rescue operation continues. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
