Update: 2 killed in Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia
March 2, 2023 6:33 am
Two people were killed in the early hours of March 2 when Russian forces launched a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev reported on Telegram.
Ukraine's Emergency Service said 11 people, including a pregnant woman, were rescued, and 20 others evacuated from a heavily damaged residential building.
The attack destroyed all five floors of one section of the building. Search and rescue operation continues.
