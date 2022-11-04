Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine's military hits Russian concentrations of equipment, personnel on southern front line

November 4, 2022 2:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's military carried out over 160 fire missions on Russian positions in Ukraine's south, killing 32 Russian soldiers and destroying two Russian ammunition depots, a tank, and nine armored vehicles, according to Ukraine's Southern Command. The command also reported that Russia currently has seven ships in the Black Sea as of Nov. 3. 

